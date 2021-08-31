Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 5,049 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,746,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 32,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

