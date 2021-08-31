DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.35.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $12.45 on Friday. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. On average, analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $300,656. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in DarioHealth by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,923,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in DarioHealth by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

