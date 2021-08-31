Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Update

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CHNA opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $49.01.

