CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the July 29th total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 143.08, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 654.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.