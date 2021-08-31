Short Interest in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Rises By 22.7%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

