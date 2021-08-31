Fagan Associates Inc. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

