J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,550 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 396,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

