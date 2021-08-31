J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,006.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 495.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 904.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

ONEQ opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.60. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $59.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

