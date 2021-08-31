Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of ELAN opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

