J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 16.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Square by 7.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Square by 8.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at $40,027,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,812 shares of company stock valued at $169,490,464. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ opened at $271.92 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.93. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

