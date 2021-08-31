Analysts Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target at $69.00

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEINY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HEINY stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. Heineken has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

