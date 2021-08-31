The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $17.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.12.

A number of research firms have commented on MAC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 44.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 80.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 300,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.