Analysts Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Target Price at $51.40

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

IMUX opened at $9.96 on Friday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $261.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,233 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Immunic by 15.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

