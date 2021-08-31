Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $0.96. Best Buy reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $10.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $10.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 16,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $1,951,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,483,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $261,317,000 after purchasing an additional 81,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 406,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $118.35 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

