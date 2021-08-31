Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS):

8/26/2021 – AgroFresh Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

8/24/2021 – AgroFresh Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – AgroFresh Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2021 – AgroFresh Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.91. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56,249 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth $79,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

