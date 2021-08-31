LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LivaNova stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

