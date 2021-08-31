CheesecakeSwap Token Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $156,073.37 and approximately $37,266.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CCAKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.