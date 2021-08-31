Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $1,818,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 184,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of MRO opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

