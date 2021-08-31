J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,224 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $218.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

