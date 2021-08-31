Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 868 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $233.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

