Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 2,595 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vale by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after buying an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 31,851.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after buying an additional 3,286,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Vale by 6,617.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after buying an additional 3,087,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vale by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after buying an additional 2,799,539 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.8803 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

