MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 4,541 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

