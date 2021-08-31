Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of ED stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

