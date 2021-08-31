Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,299,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 203.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $156.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.53. The company has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

