$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.