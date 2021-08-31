MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Analog Century Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the second quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 158,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,310,000 after purchasing an additional 685,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $128,749,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

