Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.2% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $457.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

