WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,320 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $156.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

