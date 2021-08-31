Short Interest in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Declines By 18.9%

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 29th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 327,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

