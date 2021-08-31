BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 18.7% in August

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BKTI opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.29. BK Technologies has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

In other BK Technologies news, major shareholder Global Investors Fundamental sold 630,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $2,000,000.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BK Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.