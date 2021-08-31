SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 930,900 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 1,152,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 190.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

OTCMKTS:SFTBF opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

