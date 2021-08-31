Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HE opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.