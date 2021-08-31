Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DEC stock opened at GBX 109.60 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £931.10 million and a P/E ratio of -8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Diversified Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 97.20 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.76 ($1.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.53.

In related news, insider Robert Hutson acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

