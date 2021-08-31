Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has decreased its dividend by 42.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $31,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.