Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Plans Dividend of $0.76

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.7612 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49.

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

