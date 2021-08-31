Century Financial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.80 (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the bank on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

CYFL stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. Century Financial has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

