Century Financial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.80 (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the bank on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
CYFL stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. Century Financial has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.24.
