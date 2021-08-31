Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

