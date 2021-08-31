ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, RTT News reports. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

ReneSola stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.82 million, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReneSola stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of ReneSola worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOL has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

