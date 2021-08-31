$0.62 EPS Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.71. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

AZPN opened at $129.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.50. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after purchasing an additional 249,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

