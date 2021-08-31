Fiduciary Group LLC Takes Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $233.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

