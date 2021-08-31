Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $45.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $79,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,785 shares of company stock worth $3,465,626. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,928,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,797,000 after purchasing an additional 105,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -468.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

