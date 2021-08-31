Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $121.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.17.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after acquiring an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares during the period. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

