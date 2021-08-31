Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $354.08 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.15.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

