Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

QRTEB opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.09. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

