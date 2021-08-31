Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

EHI stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

