Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PFBX opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Peoples Financial has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.