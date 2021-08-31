Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS PFBX opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Peoples Financial has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.65.
About Peoples Financial
