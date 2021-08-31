Rhumbline Advisers Sells 18,483 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $61,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after buying an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

SBAC stock opened at $358.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.93. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $364.22. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.