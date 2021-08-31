Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 958 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

Shares of AMR opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $717.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. On average, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,608,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,225,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.