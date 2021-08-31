Bill.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,498 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,566% compared to the typical daily volume of 330 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,539 shares of company stock worth $32,895,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL opened at $282.08 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $291.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.09 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.