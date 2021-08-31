Investors Buy Large Volume of Polaris Put Options (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,556 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 716% compared to the average volume of 558 put options.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.46. Polaris has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

